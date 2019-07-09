Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Virginia making progress on closing training centers

July 9, 2019 9:42 am
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — With about a year left before the prescribed closure of the Central Virginia Training Center, the state has moved most of its patients with intellectual and physical disabilities into community-based care settings.

But the state is still struggling to comply with other requirements in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and has not yet determined the fate of the complex.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services told a legislative subcommittee Monday that the state has made “excellent progress” in transitioning patients.

A DOJ investigation found that the way Virginia treated disabled people in training centers violated their civil rights. Since then, the number of people living in the large institutions has dropped by 89%, from 1,084 to 116.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

The Associated Press

