The Associated Press
 
Virginia Sprint employee helps bust child pornography case

July 25, 2019 10:57 am
 
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia Sprint store employee helped them bust a man for child pornography by finding images on his phone during a visit to the retailer.

Prince William County police say a Sprint worker at the Woodbridge, Virginia, location outside of Washington discovered the child porn and reported it to the store’s manager who alerted police.

News outlets report Prince William County Police spokeswoman Renee Carr says the patron, 46-year-old Jose Luis Meza Torres, was arrested and charged Tuesday with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

He’s being held without bond pending a court date. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

The Associated Press

