Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga hires new CEO

July 19, 2019 8:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Volkswagen plant in Tennessee is getting a new chief executive who in the coming months will work on an $800 million expansion and oversee two vehicle launches.

The Times Free Press reports 58-year-old Tom du Plessis will be taking over as CEO for Frank Fischer who took the position temporarily in May.

The 11-year vet with Volkswagen says it’s an interesting time for the factory. The Chattanooga plant held a union vote in May that didn’t pass. Du Plessis declined to comment on it.

The factory is going to launch a new five-seat SUV based on the Atlas and the 2020 Passat by year’s end. The plant also plans to break ground on an $800 million electric vehicle facility with plans to produce a new SUV in 2022.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.