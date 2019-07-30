Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

VSE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 30, 2019 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 89 cents.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $189.1 million in the period.

VSE shares have decreased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26.90, a decrease of 37% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'