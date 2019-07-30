VSE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 89 cents.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $189.1 million in the period.

VSE shares have decreased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26.90, a decrease of 37% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.