W.R. Grace: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $76.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The chemical and materials manufacturing company posted revenue of $513.6 million in the period.

W.R. Grace expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.43 per share.

W.R. Grace shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRA

