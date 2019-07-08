Listen Live Sports

Water main break causes widespread flooding in Baltimore

July 8, 2019 7:57 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A water main break near M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore led to widespread flooding, a train derailment in a tunnel and a worker being injured while trying to repair a storm drain.

News outlets report Baltimore City Department of Public Works spokesman Jeffrey Raymond said a 12-inch (30-centimeter) main that broke near the intersection of Howard and Pratt streets was shut down Monday, stopping the flow of water.

Fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said a city worker was seriously injured by a partial wall collapse while doing electrical work below ground near Howard and Pratt streets. Flooding carried silt onto the tracks in the Howard Street Tunnel, causing a CSX train to partially derail. Adams said no one was hurt.

Officials said a plume of sediment coated the Inner Harbor.

