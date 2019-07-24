Listen Live Sports

Weather postpones SpaceX launch of supplies to space station

July 24, 2019 6:33 pm
 
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) — Storm clouds forced SpaceX to postpone its Wednesday launch of a capsule carrying supplies to the International Space Station.

The private firm only had a split second window to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule. Another launch opportunity is Thursday at 6:01 p.m. ET.

The capsule contains about 5,000 pounds of supplies and experiments, including a 3D bioprinter to make human tissue in orbit for research.

