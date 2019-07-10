Woman’s horseback protests against pipeline is almost done

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A Virginia woman protesting the Atlantic Coast Pipeline by riding her horse along the route is nearing the end of her journey.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Sarah Murphy arrived this week in Cumberland County and expects to finish in the next week or so at the pipeline’s end near Pembroke.

The 36-year-old Murphy has been riding two horses and traveling on foot since she left her home near Charlottesville, Virginia, in September.

The 600-mile, $7 billion natural gas pipeline is to run from the mountains of West Virginia to eastern Virginia and to Robeson County in North Carolina. Construction began last year but has been delayed by federal litigation.

Advertisement

The pipeline is a project of Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas and Southern Company Gas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.