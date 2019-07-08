Listen Live Sports

Zuckerberg security chief accused of misconduct leaves job

July 8, 2019 6:10 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s personal security chief won’t be returning to his job after being accused of sexual misconduct and slurs that included racist remarks about Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan.

The parting of ways announced Monday comes five weeks after a Business Insider article uncovered a litany of allegations against Liam Booth, whose LinkedIn profile described him as a former Security Service officer who had been working with Zuckerberg’s family charity since 2017.

Booth had been placed on leave since the allegations surfaced. Although its investigation didn’t substantiate the accusations, Zuckerberg’s family office said Booth agreed he shouldn’t return to work to minimize “distractions.”

The Bloom Firm, whose lawyers are representing employees accusing Booth, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

