U.S. long-term mortgage rates were flat to slightly higher this week, as markets expected the Federal Reserve to cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.75 3.75 4.60 15-year fixed 3.20 3.18 4.08 5-year adjustable 3.46 3.47 3.93

