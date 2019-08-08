Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

AIG, Booking Holdings rise; Kraft, Monster Beverage fall

August 8, 2019 4:40 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Symantec Corp., up $2.51 to $22.92.

The security software maker agreed to sell its enterprise security unit to Broadcom.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $119.45 to $1,941.01.

Advertisement

The operator of travel websites including Booking.com and Priceline.com beat Wall Street’s second quarter financial forecasts.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

American International Group Inc., up $2.41 to $56.82.

The insurer blew away Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts on a boost in investment income.

Monster Beverage Corp., up $1.79 to $62.18.

The maker of energy drinks, including Monster Energy, fell short of Wall Street’s second quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

The Kraft Heinz Co., down $2.65 to $28.22.

The company behind Oscar Mayer and Jell-O pudding reported a drop in second quarter revenue and gave investors a weak profit report of the first half of the year.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Roku Inc., up $21.06 to $122.03.

The video streaming company gave investors a solid revenue forecast for the current quarter after reporting surprisingly good financial results.

Albemarle Corp., up $5.90 to $73.49.

The chemicals company raised its profit forecast for the year after surpassing Wall Street’s second quarter profit expectations.

Jack in the Box Inc., up $12.54 to $86.97.

The burger chain raised its forecast for sales at established restaurants in 2019 after beating analyst’s fiscal third quarter financial forecasts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot