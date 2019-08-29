Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Alabama man goes free after resentencing for $50 robbery

August 29, 2019 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man sentenced to life in prison for stealing $50.75 will have his time cut short after being resentenced to time served.

News outlets report 58-year-old Alvin Kennard was ordered to be released from prison Wednesday after serving 36 years and is set to be processed out by the Alabama Department of Corrections. It’s unclear when Kennard will be released.

Court records say Kennard was sentenced to life in 1983 under Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act for stealing from a bakery. Kennard was previously charged with burglary and grand larceny, making him eligible to be sentenced under the act.

Kennard’s attorney Carla Crowder argued that he would’ve received a 20-year max sentence under new sentencing guidelines.

Advertisement

Kennard says he’ll live with family in Bessemer and work in carpentry.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs