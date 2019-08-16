Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Amazon: Facial recognition program for cops detects emotion

August 16, 2019 4:41 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has announced its facial recognition program used by one Washington state police agency can now detect emotion, generating concerns from privacy advocates.

KING-TV reported Thursday that Amazon announced its Rekognition tool has been enhanced to detect basic emotions, including fear.

Officials say the American Civil Liberties Union is seeking a delay on police use of the product without regulation until the implications are discussed.

Amazon says Rekognition could be used to monitor unsafe online content and find missing persons on social media.

The ACLU says it tested the tool by comparing Congress members to a database of mug shots and found 28 false matches were returned.

Amazon says the ACLU did not use the tool correctly.

Amazon says the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is the only agency using it.

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

