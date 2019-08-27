Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

American Woodmark: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

August 27, 2019 6:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $26.9 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.13 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $427.4 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus