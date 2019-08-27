American Woodmark: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $26.9 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.13 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $427.4 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.

