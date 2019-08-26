Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Amgen to spend $13.4B on Celgene psoriasis drug Otezla

August 26, 2019 8:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Celgene will unload the psoriasis treatment Otezla for $13.4 billion to help make its acquisition by fellow drugmaker Bristol-Myers pass regulatory muster.

The company plans to sell Otezla to Amgen Inc., and Bristol-Myers said Monday that it now expects the Celgene deal to close by the end of the year.

Bristol-Myers said in January that it would spend $74 billion on Celgene in a deal aimed at stocking the combined company’s development pipeline with treatments for cancer, immunology and cardiovascular issues. The companies then announced in June that they wanted to sell Otezla as part of a push to win regulatory approval.

Otezla brought in $448 million in worldwide sales for Celgene Corp. last year.

Advertisement

Shares of New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. jumped 5% to $49.16 before the opening bell.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution