The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Amtrak LA to New Orleans train hits semi in southeast Texas

August 30, 2019 10:46 pm
 
DAYTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say more than a dozen people suffered minor injuries when an Amtrak train from Los Angeles bound for New Orleans struck a tractor-trailer in southeastern Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erik Burse said at least 17 people were taken to a hospital with “bumps and scrapes” following the Friday afternoon collision when the semi pulled into the path of the train near Dayton, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Burse said the injured includes the driver of the semi and 16 passengers and said an engine of the train came “partially” off the track as a result of the collision.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in a statement there were 70 people on board the train at the time.

Burse said the train remained on the track late Friday and it wasn’t clear when it would be moved.

