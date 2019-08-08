Appian: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $66.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 16 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $65 million to $65.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of 55 cents per share to a loss of 51 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $260.5 million to $262.5 million.

Appian shares have risen 62% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $43.24, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPN

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.