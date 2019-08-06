Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Arlington Asset Investment: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 6, 2019 6:36 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its second quarter.

The company, based in Arlington, Virginia, said it had a loss of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $32.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.6 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Arlington Asset Investment shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.20, a fall of 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AI

