The Associated Press
 
Authorities investigate Dallas postal customer’s racist rant

August 21, 2019 7:26 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police and U.S. Postal Service inspectors are investigating a customer’s racist rant against an employee at a post office.

In a widely viewed video posted Wednesday on Twitter, a white man standing at a north Dallas postal counter yells for the worker to give him a form. Other customers try to intervene, telling the man his behavior wasn’t acceptable.

The man yells at the customers that he doesn’t care and tells them to “shove it!” He then turns back to the counter and calls the employee a fool before launching into more profane insults, including racist slurs. He then leaves. The employee isn’t seen.

Kian Salem, an 18-year-old college student who shot the video, told KDFW-TV in Dallas that customers noted the man’s license plate number and gave it to a postal employee.

Information from: KDFW-TV, http://www.myfoxdfw.com

