Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Autonomous vehicle company Waymo to test in Florida rain

August 20, 2019 2:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google autonomous vehicle spinoff Waymo says it will start testing on public roads in Florida to better experience heavy rain.

The Mountain View, California, company says tests will begin this month in the Miami area and include highway driving to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers. The Florida test vehicles will be driven by humans. They’ll collect data with laser and radar sensors. Heavy rain can affect image quality.

Waymo says Miami is one of the wettest cities in the U.S. during summer the months of hurricane season.

Waymo already is testing in multiple areas including the San Francisco and Phoenix areas as well as suburban Detroit and Seattle.

Advertisement

The company has delayed a full-scale driverless ride-hailing service in the Phoenix area.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars