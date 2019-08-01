Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Beyond Meat tumbles after secondary offer is priced

August 1, 2019 7:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Beyond Meat are tumbling before the opening bell after it opened a secondary stock offering at more than six times the price of its initial public offering just three months ago.

In that time, shares are up 619%. The 10 year old company went public in May, selling shares for $25 each.

Beyond Meat offered 250,000 shares and existing shareholders are selling 3 million. Gross proceeds are anticipated at $40 million.

On Monday, Beyond Meat Inc. reported quarterly losses of $9.4 million, but its revenue of more than $67 million blew past expectations and it raised its outlook for the year.

Advertisement

Shares slid nearly 9% before the opening bell Thursday. The shares, which cost $25 in May, now go for more than $178 each.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share progress in data center optimization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|1 IT & Cyber Day at Aberdeen Proving...
8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

David L. Norquist swears in as Deputy Secretary of Defense

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'