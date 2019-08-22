Listen Live Sports

BJ’s Wholesale, Keysight rise while L Brands, Retrophin fall

August 22, 2019 4:27 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $3.87 to $26.42

The wholesale membership warehouse beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit expectations and maintained a solid forecast for the year.

L Brands Inc., down 70 cents to $19.33

The owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works gave investors a weak third quarter profit forecast.

Splunk Inc., down $10.05 to $118.41

The data analysis software company is buying cloud computing software company SignalFx for $1.05 billion in a cash and stock deal.

Keysight Technologies Inc., up $11.21 to $100.35

The technology company blew past Wall Street’s fiscal third quarter profit forecasts on strong demand for 5G wireless technology.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up $1.18 to $34.15

The sporting goods retailer raised its profit forecast for the year after beating Wall Street’s second quarter financial forecasts.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., down $5.81 to $82.04

The photovoltaic products maker said its CEO and founder Guy Sella is taking a leave of absence because of health issues.

Retrophin Inc., down $3.84 to $13.56

The company’s experimental drug aimed at treating a nervous system disorder failed to meet its main goal in a pivotal study.

Synopsys Inc., up $7.16 to $139

The maker of software used to test and develop chips issued a solid profit forecast after beating Wall Street’s fiscal third quarter financial expectations.

