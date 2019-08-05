Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Britain’s biggest supermarket Tesco cuts further 4,500 jobs

August 5, 2019 11:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket chain, says it is cutting 4,500 jobs, in an attempt to be more flexible in an evolving retail environment.

Tesco said Monday that most of the job losses will be seen at its mid-sized Metro stores that are aimed at the weekly shop. Since they are being used by customers as convenience stores, Tesco plans to change the way they are run.

The jobs are in addition to 9,000 reductions announced earlier this year.

Shopworkers’ trade union Usdaw appealed for government action.

Advertisement

Pauline Foulkes, Usdaw National Officer, said local businesses “are in crisis, with jobs being lost due to shops closing, retailers folding and businesses engaging in significant restructuring to survive.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax