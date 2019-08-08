Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Broadcom to buy Symantec’s enterprise business for $10.7B

August 8, 2019 4:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Semiconductor giant Broadcom says it has reached a deal to buy the enterprise business of cybersecurity company Symantec for $10.7 billion cash.

Symantec provides cloud, web and data security for organizations. The company also has a consumer business, which is not part of the deal.

Broadcom said Thursday it expects the Symantec business to bring in over $2 billion in annual revenue.

The deal will strengthen chipmaker Broadcom’s position in the infrastructure technology market. Broadcom tried to acquire Qualcomm last year, but was blocked by the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Broadcom Inc. then moved its headquarters to San Jose, California from Singapore.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Symantec Corp.’s stock climbed more than 12% during trading Thursday amid speculation of a deal, and added another 2.5% after hours. Broadcom stock moved up about 1% in after-hours trading.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter