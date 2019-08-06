Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Bus company defends drive charged with locking up passenger

August 6, 2019 10:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts bus company that employs a driver charged with intentionally locking a passenger in the vehicle’s luggage compartment is coming to the driver’s defense.

Christopher Crean, head of safety and security at Springfield-based Peter Pan Bus Lines, says driver Wendy Alberty is an “exemplary” employee who has “received many customer commendations” for safe driving and service.

Crean says he doesn’t think Alberty intentionally locked the 32-year-old Long Beach, New York woman in the luggage area.

Peter Pan has suspended the 49-year-old Alberty, who has worked for the company since 2012.

Advertisement

Connecticut State Police pulled over the bus in Union, Connecticut on Sunday after getting a 911 call from the trapped woman. Alberty is charged with unlawful restraint.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

The bus was en route from New York City to Boston.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima