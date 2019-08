Business events scheduled for the coming week

By The Associated Press

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Aug. 20

Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly results before the market open.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 21

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for July, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases minutes from its July interest-rate meeting.

Target Corp. reports quarterly results before the market open.

THURSDAY, Aug. 22

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 23

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases new home sales for July, 10 a.m.

