BWX: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) _ BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $58.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 62 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $471.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $430.7 million.

BWX expects full-year earnings to be $2.50 per share.

BWX shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year.

