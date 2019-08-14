Listen Live Sports

CACI International: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

August 14, 2019 5:54 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $50 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.96 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $265.6 million, or $10.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.99 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings to be $11.52 to $12.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.5 billion to $5.7 billion.

CACI International shares have risen 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $207.19, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

