Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

California’s largest recycling business closes, 750 laid off

August 5, 2019 7:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest operator of recycling redemption centers has shut down and laid off 750 employees.

The Mercury News reports Monday that the company RePlanet has closed all 284 of its centers.

RePlanet’s president David Lawrence says the company stopped operating because of increased business costs and falling prices of recycled aluminum and PET plastic.

Now San Francisco Bay Area residents are left with few options for redeeming their recyclables.

Advertisement

The move comes three years after RePlanet closed 191 of its recycling centers and laid off almost 300 employees.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advocates are urging the state to reform how it subsidizes recycling centers. They worry that now more recyclables will end up in landfills.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima