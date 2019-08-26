Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Celgene and SRC Energy post gains while Pitney Bowes dips

August 26, 2019 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Celgene Corp., up $3.01 to $97

The company is selling its psoriasis treatment Otezla for $13.4 billion to Amgen to clear the way for its acquisition by Bristol-Myers.

SRC Energy Inc., up 50 cents to $4.65

Advertisement

The oil and gas company agreed to be acquired by PDC Energy in a deal the companies valued at $1.7 billion including debt.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

TechipFMC PLC, up 91 cents to $24.01

The London-based energy company said it would separate into two publicly traded businesses.

Walt Disney Co., up $2.94 to $134.61

The media company will open 25 Disney-branded stores in Target locations starting in October, with more to follow.

Pitney Bowes Inc., down 30 cents to $3.31

The company said it would sell its software and data business to Syncsort for $700 million.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Apple Inc., up $3.85 to $206.49

Technology companies that do a lot of business with China rose after President Donald Trump said Beijing wanted to make a trade deal.

Fossil Group Inc., up $1.09 to $11.49

Fossil disclosed that Executive Vice President Greg McKelvey has purchased another 200,000 shares of the company’s stock.

The Medicines Co., up $4.82 to $39.85

The company announced positive trial results for a cholesterol drug.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution