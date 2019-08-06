Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Choice Hotels: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 6, 2019
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $74.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $317.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Choice Hotels expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.29.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.16 to $4.22 per share.

Choice Hotels shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHH

