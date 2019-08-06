Listen Live Sports

Discovery: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 6, 2019 7:37 am
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $947 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period.

Discovery shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DISCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DISCK

