The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Disney, JPMorgan fall; CVS, Match Group rises

August 7, 2019 4:40 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

The Walt Disney Co., down $7.01 to $134.86.

The entertainment company’s fiscal third quarter profit plunged and missed analysts’ forecasts, partly on a weak performance from the Fox movie and TV studio.

CVS Health Corp., up $4.03 to $58.12.

The drugstore operator swung to a second quarter profit and beat Wall Street forecasts with a boost from the acquisition of health insurer Aetna.

Match Group Inc., up $17.86 to $91.77.

The online dating service behind Tinder and OKCupid raised its revenue forecast after handily beating Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., up $16.12 to $80.30.

The photovoltaic products maker gave investors a better-than-expected revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., down $7.36 to $27.53.

The roofing materials distributor fell short of Wall Street’s fiscal third quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Weight Watchers International Inc., up $8.96 to $29.97.

The weight-loss program operator raised its profit forecast for the year after beating Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings expectations.

The Wendy’s Co., up $1.48 to $19.58.

The hamburger chain’s second quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts and it reported strong sales at established locations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $2.40 to $108.03.

Bond yields fell to their lowest levels in nearly three years crimping the amount of interest banks can charge on loans.

