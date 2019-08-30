Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Doctor charged with murder sues over coverage of legal costs

August 30, 2019 3:31 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio doctor charged with murder in the deaths of 25 hospital patients is suing his former employer’s parent company for not covering his criminal defense costs, as it has in dozens of related civil cases.

William Husel’s (HYOO’-suhl) federal lawsuit argues his professional liability insurance should cover the defense expenses. His complaint says that if Trinity Health Corporation’s insurer won’t advance his legal costs, it hurts his ability to defend himself .

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System found Husel ordered excessive painkillers for dozens of patients over several years.

Husel pleaded not guilty . He argues he was trying to provide proper palliative care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Livonia, Michigan-based Trinity Health declined Friday to comment.

