Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Dollar General, Guess rise; Abercrombie, Best Buy fall

August 29, 2019 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Best Buy Co., down $5.51 to $63.49

The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain gave a muted outlook as the trade war with China escalates.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., down $2.57 to $14.45

Advertisement

The teen clothing retailer lowered its full-year sales forecast.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Hain Celestial Group Inc., up 67 cents to $19.03

The organic and natural products company reported earnings that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

Dollar General Corp., up $15.06 to $156.09

The discount store chain reported earnings that easily beat Wall Street’s estimates and raised its full-year forecasts.

Guess? Inc., up $3.08 to $18.12

The clothing company turned in sales and earnings results that were far ahead of what investors were expecting.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

PVH Corp., up $4.47 to $76

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands beat Wall Street’s quarterly forecasts.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., down $4.62 to $64.16

The seller of cookware and home furnishings reported weaker sales at its flagship stores even as other metrics improved.

Burlington Stores Inc., $32.15 to $205.42

The discount retailer reported strong quarterly results and issued a bullish forecast.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs