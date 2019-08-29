Dollar Tree: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $180.3 million.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5.74 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.72 billion.

Advertisement

For the current quarter ending in November, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $5.66 billion to $5.77 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.73 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.90 to $5.11 per share, with revenue ranging from $23.57 billion to $23.79 billion.

Dollar Tree shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 15%. The stock has climbed almost 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.