Dominion is launching an electric school bus initiative

August 29, 2019 1:12 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A power company is launching an initiative to provide electric school buses to school districts in Virginia.

Dominion Energy said in a statement Thursday that electric buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save school districts money.

Dominion says the initial phase of the program aims to put 50 electric buses in its Virginia service territory by the end of 2020. The company hopes to expand the program with state approval to bring 1,000 electric school buses online by 2025.

Dominion said it hopes to eventually replace all diesel buses. It said replacing one is like taking 5.2 cars off the road.

The company said bus manufacturers will be able to submit bids to build the buses. School districts will be able express interest in participating in the program.

