Emergent Biosolutions: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 1, 2019 7:18 pm
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $243.2 million in the period.

Emergent Biosolutions shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $44.40, a fall of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

