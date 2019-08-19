Listen Live Sports

Estee Lauder, Nordstrom and Aramark rise while PG&E falls

August 19, 2019 4:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., up $22.43 to $201.65

The beauty products company blew past Wall Street’s fiscal fourth quarter expectations and gave investors a solid profit forecast.

Nvidia Corp., up $11.22 to $170.78

Chipmakers and other technology companies can sell supplies to China’s Huawei for an additional 90 days.

DryShips Inc., up $1.35 to $5.18

The cargo ship company is being sold to SPII Holdings after two months of negotiations.

Aramark, up $3.08 to $40.18

Hedge fund Mantle Ridge disclosed a 9.8% stake in the food and uniform services company.

PG&E Corp., down $3.61 to $10.67

A court ruled that the utility company will have to face a jury trial to determine whether it is liable for a deadly wildfire in 2017.

Tegna Inc., up 86 cents to $15.86

The broadcasting company is a potential buyout target for private equity company Apollo Global Management, according to media reports.

Nordstrom Inc., up 78 cents to $26.10

Big department store chains recovered some of the ground lost last week after Macy’s slashed its profit forecast for the year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 97 cents to $108.69

Long-term bond yields, which help drive profit from interest rates on loans, edged higher.

