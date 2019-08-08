Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Family of Kroger shooting victim sue store, accused shooter

August 8, 2019 4:41 am
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Relatives of a man killed in a shooting at a Kentucky grocery store last year are now suing the grocer and the man charged in the shooting.

The Courier Journal reports the lawsuit by Maurice Stallard’s family accuses Kroger Co. of allowing patrons to carrying guns without any policy to ensure those patrons were licensed to carry firearms.

Stallard was one of two black people killed in the October shooting at the Louisville store. He was killed inside the store while Vicki Lee Jones was killed just outside the store. A 51-year-old white man named Gregory Bush has been charged with federal hate crimes in their deaths and the attempted slaying of another person based on his race.

Kroger spokeswoman Erin Grant says the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

___

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

