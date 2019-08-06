Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Firm to oversee administration of troubled Titanic shipyard

August 6, 2019 9:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Belfast-based consultancy BDO Northern Ireland Partners says it will oversee the administration of the shipyard that built the Titanic after the firm ran out of money.

Harland and Wolff appointed BDO as administrators after its Norwegian parent company, Dolphin Drilling, failed to find a buyer following its insolvency.

The Belfast shipyard was best known for constructing the doomed White Star liner that sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg. It once boasted a workforce of 30,000, but now employs about 125, though it supported hundreds of other jobs in its supply chain.

In recent years, it has worked on wind energy and marine engineering projects.

Advertisement

BDO said Tuesday it is engaging immediately with employees and stakeholders “to take all necessary steps to ensure they are supported throughout the administration process.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima