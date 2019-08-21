Listen Live Sports

Florida slingshot ride snaps moments before launch

August 21, 2019 2:19 pm
 
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two riders at a Florida amusement park received a scare when a cable on a slingshot-style ride snapped just before it started.

News outlets report the two men at the Cobra Adventure Park in Panama City Beach were strapped into the Vertical Accelerator ride when the cable frayed just before an operator was set to launch the ride.

Krissy Hurst took a video and tells Fox 13 it was an acquaintance and his brother-in-law on the ride. As the line snapped, Hurst couldn’t help but laugh at the riders’ stunned reactions. She told the station they are still “completely freaked out.”

Officials at Cobra Adventure Park did not immediately comment. Hurst says the park gave a refund to the riders but she felt that no one was apologetic.

___

An earlier version of this report incorrectly said it was Hurst’s brother-in-law and a friend who were on the ride.

___

Information from: WTVT-TV, http://www.wtvt.com/

