Florida woman sues American Airlines in comfort dog dispute

August 14, 2019 8:36 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — A pregnant Florida woman is suing American Airlines, claiming she and her emotional support dog were mistreated by a flight attendant on an April trip from Miami to Los Angeles.

News outlets report Avigail Diveroli is seeking at least $75,000 in damages in the negligence lawsuit . It says she suffers from severe anxiety and confirmed with the airline twice that her “medically necessary comfort animal,” Simba, could travel with her.

Once on the plane, the lawsuit says, an attendant screamed at Diveroli saying the dog could not be in the cabin because it’s an FAA violation. The suit says the berating continued as the attendant downgraded Diveroli from business class and quarantined the dog in a bathroom.

A representative for American Airlines told outlets they would not comment.

