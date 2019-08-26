Listen Live Sports

Former AP reporter, bureau chief Haring dies at 86

August 26, 2019 2:10 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Former Associated Press reporter and bureau chief and long-time Tulsa World executive editor Robert Haring has died.

Stanleys Funeral and Cremation Service says Haring died Saturday in Tulsa. He was 86.

Haring worked as city editor for the Southern Illinoisan then joined the AP, working as a reporter, correspondent, business editor and bureau chief in New Jersey. In 1975 he became Sunday editor for the Tulsa World, which first reported his death.

Haring served as executive editor of the World from 1981-95, then as a consultant for the newspaper before retiring in 1997. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in 2000.

Retired AP Oklahoma bureau chief Lindel Hutson called Haring “an intense professional whose goal was always to win.”

