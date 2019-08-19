Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Georgia-based Colonial sues contractor over Alabama spill

August 19, 2019 11:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline Co. is suing an Alabama contractor over a spill that threatened U.S. gasoline supplies three years ago.

The pipeline operator contends faulty work by the Birmingham-based Ceco Pipeline Services caused a crack that spilled at least a quarter-million gallons of gasoline in rural Shelby County in 2016.

The spill shut down a major pipeline for weeks, tightening gasoline supplies along the Eastern Seaboard.

Colonial Pipeline is based near Atlanta in Alpharetta. It filed the federal lawsuit Friday seeking unspecified damages.

Advertisement

Ceco Pipeline Services hasn’t replied in court, and a company official didn’t return an email seeking comment Monday.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

The lawsuit claims the contractor failed to adequately replace dirt around the pipeline after maintenance work. The suit says that failure caused cracks that led to the spill.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus