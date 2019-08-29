Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

German unemployment steady in August

August 29, 2019 4:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German unemployment remained unchanged in August as the labor market held steady despite signs of a slowing economy.

The Federal Employment Agency said Thursday the rate remained unchanged at 5% for the fourth consecutive month when adjusted for seasonal variations.

In unadjusted terms the rate ticked up slightly to 5.1% in August from 5% in July, with 2.3 million people registered as unemployed, 44,000 more than the previous month.

Germany’s economy, Europe’s largest, contracted by 0.1% in the April-June period and the country’s central bank, the Bundesbank, said last week it “could decline slightly” again in the summer. A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Advertisement

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs