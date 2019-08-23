Listen Live Sports

Global fashion top players join forces in environmental pact

August 23, 2019 1:04 pm
 
ROME (AP) — Thirty-two leading companies in the fashion and textile industry have given themselves a set of shared goals under a “Fashion Pact” aimed at reducing the environmental impact of their business.

The pact focuses on three key areas: global warming, biodiversity and reduction of the use of single-use plastics in the oceans.

Ferruccio Ferragamo, president of Salvatore Ferragamo, said major players were joining forces for the first time to face “the largest environmental challenges of our century.”

Others who signed on include Adidas, Hermes and Nike. The initiative will be presented at the G7 meeting starting in Biarritz on Saturday.

Remo Ruffini, the CEO of Moncler, said: “We’re proud to join the Fashion Pact in the name of a common good that is always greater than any single interest.”

