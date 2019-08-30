Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Grant to expand free clinic’s services in southwest Virginia

August 30, 2019 11:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WISE, Va. (AP) — A free clinic that serves southwest Virginia is expanding its offerings to include new diagnostic and specialty services such as ultrasounds, mammograms and X-rays.

The Health Wagon announced Thursday that the new offerings are possible thanks to a three-year, $1 million grant from the United Health Foundation.

Dr. Teresa Gardner Tyson is executive director of The Health Wagon, which was established in 1980 and provides free care in a six-county area with two mobile units, two clinics and several special events.

She says the new funds will mean an expansion of “life-saving specialty and diagnostic care.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space