Hamilton Beach: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $944,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $148.4 million in the period.

Hamilton Beach shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 36% in the last 12 months.

