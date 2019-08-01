Listen Live Sports

Hamilton Beach: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 1, 2019 5:05 am
 
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $944,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $148.4 million in the period.

Hamilton Beach shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBB

