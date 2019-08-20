Listen Live Sports

Home Depot and Moderna rise while Fabrinet and Sarepta fall

August 20, 2019 4:43 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Home Depot Inc., up $9.14 to $217.09

The home improvement retailer handily beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts as the housing market gained strength.

Baidu Inc., up $4.50 to $108.72

The Chinese internet search company reported a boost in user traffic and its second quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Elanco Animal Health Inc., down $2.55 to $27.26

The company is spending $7.6 billion in cash and stock for Bayer’s animal health business.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., down $18.24 to $102.07

The Food and Drug Administration declined approval for the drug developer’s newest muscular dystrophy treatment.

Moderna Inc., up 75 cents to $14.15

Regulators are putting the biotechnology company’s potential vaccine for the Zika virus under a special fast-track review process.

Medtronic PLC, up $2.73 to $106.91

The medical device maker’s results surpassed Wall Street’s fiscal first quarter financial expectations and the company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Fabrinet, down $10 to $46.46

The optical technology company gave investors a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.

Kohl’s Corp., down $3.32 to $44.88

The department store reported a sharper than expected decline in sales at established locations during the second quarter.

